Court order a reminder of damage done to Gujarat shrines in 2002 riots

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Gujarat High Court order asking the state government to pay for the reconstruction and repair work of 500 religious structures damaged during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice PC Pant allowed the Gujarat government's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that it should pay for reconstruction and repair works of religious structures damaged during riots.

The state government had told the court that it was willing to pay from ex-gratia amount for repair and reconstruction works of various structures, shops and houses which were damaged.

The riot

Along with massive loss of human lives, the 2002 Gujarat riots also saw severe damage to religious sites across the state.

The Gujarat riots were triggered when a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set afire on February 27, 2002, killing 59 persons. The coach was carrying a large group of Hindu ‘kar sevaks’ who were returning from Ayodhya after protests to build Ram Mandir at the disputed land of Babri Masjid.

Following the train massacre, violence spread through Gujarat which lasted for over a month killing hundreds of people, majority of whom were from the Muslim community. The combined death toll of Hindus and Muslims is officially around 850 whereas human rights groups claim the casualties are more than 2000.

Damage done to shrines

According to a Times of India report, the Intelligence Bureau of the government collected data on damages done to religious sites. The data shows that the rioteers desecrated a total of 562 religious places — 302 dargahs, 209 mosques, 30 madrasa, 18 temples and three churches.

It has also claimed that of these damaged shrines, 294 had been repaired by December 31, 2002.

A human rights fact-finding team called Sahmat had reported back in 2002 that around 20 mosques were demolished in Ahmedabad alone as of March 11, 2002.

According to the report, the dargah of famous Urdu Poet Wali Gujarati, who was buried there, was also demolished at Shahibag in Ahmedabad.

The Noorani mosque was damaged and burned in Naroda Patiya where several Muslims were massacred. The minaret of the mosque was also destroyed.

In another incident, a 500-year-old mosque in Isanpur was destroyed with the use of cranes and bulldozer.

The mosque at Por in Vadodara was razed by using a bulldozer belonging to the municipal corporation. But it has reportedly been re-built.

The UNESCO designated World Heritage city and Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad was one of the worst affected in terms of riot casualties and damages to religious sites. The historical monuments, mostly religious, were relics of a mixed-cultural past. For example, Ahmedabad's 15th-century sultan Ahmad Shah I married a Hindu Rajput princess.