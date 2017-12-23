App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cops raid Virender Dev Dikshit's ashrams, rescue 47 women & a minor girl

This came in the wake of raids conducted at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday, where women and girls were kept confined like "animals in a cage". The ashram was founded by Dixit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In view of serious allegations raised against spiritual leader Virender Dev Dikshit's Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in Delhi, the police raided two ashrams run by him at Siktarbad and Kampil and rescued 47 women and a minor girl.

Senior police officials led the raids.

Facing a stiff opposition from the inmates, the police had to enter the ashrams through the roofs of the adjoining buildings, they said.

The women inmates of the ashrams demanded a search warrant for opening the gates and were also involved in a verbal spat with the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuvan Singh said the minor girl, rescued from the Siktarbad ashram, would be produced before a magistrate and her statement would be recorded soon.

The Delhi Commission for Women, along with the police, raided an ashram run by Dixit at Dwarka in the national capital today and rescued five girls.

This came in the wake of raids conducted at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday, where women and girls were kept confined like "animals in a cage". The ashram was founded by Dixit.

tags #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.