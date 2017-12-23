Construction of multi-crore museum based on Mahabharata begins in Kurkshetra

The construction of a Mahabharata-themed museum has begun in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The building of the new multi-crore project under central government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme is, however, leading to mixed responses across the political circles.

Based in Jyotisar village, which is said to be the site where Lord Krishna delivered the message of Bhagawat Gita to Arjun, the museum - whose boundary wall construction has already commenced - will consist of a meditation centre, exhibition area, shopping complex, and a huge entrance gate.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the museum will be spread over 19 acres of land on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road. As per reports, the construction will be carried out by a private construction company that has been entrusted with the task by the Haryana Public Works Department.

While the present project is primarily envisaged by the central government, Haryana state authorities have not left any stone unturned in their attempt to convert the region into a popular spirituality hub.

Large number of temples and religious centres are already concentrated in the Kurukshetra region where land is provided at cheaper rates to religious groups and trusts. The state government has also grabbed headlines for projects linked to Hindu mythology including attempts to revive Saraswati river and another one tied to Gita Jayanti.

Many in the opposition are not impressed with the lavish spending. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the ruling BJP government for using these projects to gain political benefits in the Hindu-dominated state.

“This BJP government is not a government but has become an event management company and they are just wasting the money for the promotion of religion for their political benefits,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Indian National Lok Dal state president Ashok Arora too criticised the policy by alleging that BJP was using these projects to divert the attention of people from development issues. “The BJP government wasted crores of rupees over Saraswati river and Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, and now they have started another project worth several crores but have no focus to provide employment to youths.”