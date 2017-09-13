Conman lands lucrative job by posing as PMO official in emails sent to CEOs

Moneycontrol News

Karan Bhalla, 30-year old man who was unable to land any job, decided to take things to the next level by posing as an IAS Officer posted working as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and sending emails to the CEOs of various companies, says a report in Indian Express.

What’s more surprising is that within five months he actually ended up landing a job at a major events management company in Gurgaon.

Bhalla even managed to get visas for US and Germany after sending emails to embassies by using the same tactic.

The fraud was ultimately spotted in 2015 by K K Dhingra, an officer who was on special duty with the PMO in 2015, who brought the matter to light by reporting it to the CBI.

Dhingra learned about the fraud when Yogesh Chander Deveshwar Chairman of ITC approached him regarding a mail he had received on February 24, 2015, which was written by Bhalla.

The case took two years to solve and it was only two days back that Bhalla was arrested from his Gurgaon home.

The investigation brought to light all the other emails that had been sent by Bhalla to other companies.

As per sources quoted in the report, the list of companies to whom mails were sent by Bhalla included Vodafone, Idea, HCL, Flipkart, Tata Motors, Encompass and Unilever.

After his arrest, Bhalla was produced in a Delhi Court after which he was sent to police custody. His house is being raided and investigations have revealed he was behind all the emails sent.

Bhalla's case, however, brings to light the bigger issue of how candidates are verified by companies and especially embassies who gave away visas without subsequent verification.

Last month, background verification company SecUR Credentials launched the 10-digit code (SecUR Number) that will be available to candidates from entry level to senior levels.

The code is to ensure that the candidate applying for the position is genuine and the time and resources invested by the company are not wasted.

While in some regions, it is the educational records that are fudged, in IT sector hubs like Bangalore and Hyderabad, the candidates produce fake employment or job experience certificates that are sourced for as little as Rs 10,000.