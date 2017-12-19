App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 17, 2017 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to build alternative narrative based on fairness: P Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram has said that the Congress will create an alternative narrative based on fairness, equal opportunity and jobs for the youth under the leadership of new party chief Rahul Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister P Chidambaram has said that the Congress will create an alternative narrative based on fairness, equal opportunity and jobs for the youth under the leadership of new party chief Rahul Gandhi.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said Gandhi's inaugural speech yesterday laid down the contours of an alternative narrative that the Congress will put forward before the people.

"The Congress will build an alternative narrative based on fairness, equal opportunity, jobs for the youth, and lifting 250 million people out of poverty," he said.

The senior Congress leader said that his party's recall of India's history was different from that of the BJP.

"Our idea of India is different from the BJP's. Mr Rahul Gandhi called upon India's youth to defend our idea of India, and I am sure the young will respond," Chidambaram said.

In his first speech to party workers after his formal takeover as the Congress president yesterday, Gandhi set the tone of the future course and how the party would take on its arch-rival BJP.

He said the Congress is for inclusive politics and it respects all Indians that extends even to the ruling party.

Stating that his party brought India into the 21st century, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to the medieval times.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.