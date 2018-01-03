App
Jan 03, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress slams RSS over Bhima-Koregaon violence, RSS targets 'JNU brigade'

RRS leader Manmohan Vaidya reacted to Congress blaming the RSS and 'other Hindutva outfits' for inciting violence in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Policemen try to control the situation after a violent protest by the Dalits. (PTI)
As tensions simmered disrupting life across Maharashtra on Wednesday following a bandh call by Prakash Ambedkar over Bhima-Koregaon violence,  political parties indulged in a blame-game in Parliament.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, blamed the BJP saying, "Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the House. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge."

Reacting to the allegations that the RSS and Hindutva outfits were behind the violence in Koregaon, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya responded by saying, that the JNU brigade is behind the violence. He said that it was the Congress' habit to malign their image and accused JNU student Umar Khalid, who had come to attend the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon in Pune, for inciting the unrest.

"People who chant 'Bharat tere tukde honge' came here to make speeches. There is a book by Rajiv Malhotra title 'Breaking India' who mentions such anti-national elements. The Azaadi league has been described in detail in that book. The Breaking India brigade wants to divide the nation on the lines of caste and religion," Vaidya said.

