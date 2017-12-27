App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 26, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress slams Centre over rising crimes against women

Khushboo said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report, 2016 reveals the "hollow claims" of women security and exposes BJP's deception of 'mahila suraksha' (women protection).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Criticising the government over the rise in crimes against women, the Congress today asked it to strengthen the criminal justice system to check such crimes.

Congress spokesperson Khushboo Sundar trained her guns on the BJP, alleging that three BJP-ruled states -- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra -- topped the list of rapes and abductions/kidnappings of women in the country, even as Delhi continued to be the "rape capital" of the country.

"It is high time the BJP strengthens the criminal justice system and take tangible action to reduce crime against women," she told reporters.

Khushboo said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report, 2016 reveals the "hollow claims" of women security and exposes BJP's deception of 'mahila suraksha' (women protection).

related news

She said that a 19-year-old woman was gangraped in a moving car when she was going from Gurgaon to Noida, on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new metro line in Noida.

Earlier, she said, another 20-year-old woman was raped by five men in Delhi and repeated incidents of violence against women and continuous rise in crimes in the NCR region is a matter of grave concern.

"The BJP which heavily politicised the Nirbhaya gangrape and talked about providing security to women is in charge of the same in the capital, yet Delhi continuous to hold this tag of being the 'rape capital of India'," she said.

Citing NCRB figures, she said, total crimes against women in India have increased in 2016 as compared to 2015 by almost 3 percent and 3,38,954 incidents of crimes against women took place in 2016 as compared to 3,29,243.

She said while Madhya Pradesh has 4,882 rape cases reported, Uttar Pradesh has 4,816 and Maharashtra has 4,189 cases of rape.

She added that Uttar Pradesh has 12,994 and Maharashtra 6,170 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women. Bihar is a distant third.

tags #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.