App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 26, 2017 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress should have condemned 'chaiwala' meme on Modi, says Minister Vijay Goel

On November 21, the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine 'Yuva Desh' had kicked up a row by mocking Modi's "chaiwala" past and English-speaking skills through a photograph

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Vijay Goel today criticised Congress' youth wing for a meme it had put out mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "chaiwala" past, and said its parent party - the Congress - should have condemned it.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in 'Mann Ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath' event in Delhi, Goel said at a time when the prime minister was trying to take India forward, the Congress' youth wing was stooping down with its tweets and memes.

"Congress should have condemned it. Politicians should not stoop down as it would be difficult to recover from that level," he said.

On November 21, the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine 'Yuva Desh' had kicked up a row by mocking Modi's "chaiwala" past and English-speaking skills through a photograph showing him in a conversation with British premier Theresa May and US President Donald Trump.

related news

The meme was removed soon after it was put out.

And Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala has said on Twitter that Congress "strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents."

"There was no prime minister who had done so much work and initiated so many schemes, which is evident from Moody's rating," Goel said, adding that the saffron party will sweep the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

"Along with the Modi government at the Centre, more BJP or NDA states should join to make India better and positive," he said.

When the BJP-led government talks about positivity and the prime minister educates people with his 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes, the opposition only engages in negativity, he added.

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Vijay Goel

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.