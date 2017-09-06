App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's SPG commando missing

The commando came to work despite being off day and left his revolver and mobile behind

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's SPG commando missing

Moneycontrol News

A Special Protection Group commando, part of Sonia Gandhi’s security detail, has gone missing.  The commando was last seen at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, 10 Janpath when he reported for his duty on September 1, despite that being an off day for him.

The SPG commando named Rakesh Kumar left UPA President’s residence at around 11 am in the morning. He also left his mobile and service revolver behind. When the family could not contact him for two days, a missing FIR was filed by Kumar’s father, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, when the 31-year-old did not return on September 1 to his home in Dwarka, his family thought that the duty hours might have got extended. When they could not contact him even on the next day, the family discounted it thinking that he might be in a remote area with no connectivity. However, after two days, the family reached 10 Janpath to inquire about his whereabouts.

The question which is troubling police is why did he come to work even though it was an off day for him? The police said that he is out of reach and an investigation is underway. The police are yet to strike any breakthrough in the case.

tags #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.