Congress president Sonia Gandhi's SPG commando missing

Moneycontrol News

A Special Protection Group commando, part of Sonia Gandhi’s security detail, has gone missing. The commando was last seen at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, 10 Janpath when he reported for his duty on September 1, despite that being an off day for him.

The SPG commando named Rakesh Kumar left UPA President’s residence at around 11 am in the morning. He also left his mobile and service revolver behind. When the family could not contact him for two days, a missing FIR was filed by Kumar’s father, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, when the 31-year-old did not return on September 1 to his home in Dwarka, his family thought that the duty hours might have got extended. When they could not contact him even on the next day, the family discounted it thinking that he might be in a remote area with no connectivity. However, after two days, the family reached 10 Janpath to inquire about his whereabouts.

The question which is troubling police is why did he come to work even though it was an off day for him? The police said that he is out of reach and an investigation is underway. The police are yet to strike any breakthrough in the case.