App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 16, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leadership to discuss candidates for Gujarat polls at CEC

Sources said the Congress CEC has already discussed some candidates for the first phase of elections for 89 seats in its meeting last week, but has not declared any candidate so far.

Top Congress leadership will tomorrow discuss and finalise its possible candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC).

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Gujarat after being in the political wilderness for over two decades now.

The discussion will take place at the meeting of the party's CEC convened tomorrow evening.

The CEC is headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and has as its members party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh besides some top party general secretaries.

Sources said the Congress CEC has already discussed some candidates for the first phase of elections for 89 seats in its meeting last week, but has not declared any candidate so far.

All the candidates for the 182 seats will be discussed tomorrow at the CEC, but the party may not declare all of them tomorrow, the sources added.

The process of nomination for the first phase of election for 89 seats in Gujarat has already started with the issue of the notification on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is November 21.

The election process for the second phase of polling on December 14 starts on November 20 with the issue of notification.

The votes will be counted on December 18, along with those of Himachal Pradesh where elections were held on November 9.

The BJP has already discussed its candidates at a meeting of its central election committee held yesterday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

While the BJP has finalised the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month, sources said the list has not been declared yet.

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.