Congress leader Paresh Dhanani today retained the Amreli assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival Bavkubhai Undhad of the BJP by a margin of 12,029 votes.

Dhanani won the seat for the third time in a row.

Amreli, a constituency dominated by cotton growers, is facing an agrarian crisis and this issue figured during the poll campaigning.

Senior BJP leader Dileep Sanghani had defeated Dhanani in 2007 but lost to him in 2012.