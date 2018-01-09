App
Jan 08, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress' Karan Singh Yadav files nomination for Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll

The last date for filing of nominations is January 10. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on January 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accompanied by former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and supporters, Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav today filed his nomination for Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on January 29.

The last date for filing of nominations is January 10. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on January 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 15.

After filing his nomination, Yadav said, "There is resentment among the public due to bad governance in the state and the Congress is going to win the bypolls."

"I will work for Alwar's development which has been stalled by the government," he told reporters in Alwar.

Along with Alwar, bye-elections will also be held for Ajmer Lok Sabha seat and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency on the same date.

The by-polls have been necessitated following the death of Alwar MP Chand Nath, Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

