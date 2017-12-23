Congress has lost 'direction and plot' as main Opposition party: Govt

The government on Thursday said the Congress has lost its "direction and plot" as the main opposition party as it disrupted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar from speaking on the non-political issue of sports in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Congress today behaved in an undemocratic manner in the Upper House by disrupting Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar from speaking on the important and non-political issue of sports and its development in the country," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The cricket icon could not initiate a short-duration discussion on the right to play and the future of sports in India.

"Despite repeated requests from the Chairman of the House that he (Tendulkar) should be allowed to speak on this important and public interest issue, the Congress did not allow him to speak," Kumar said.

Amid continuing stalemate between the BJP and the Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Kumar said the opposition party has lost its "direction and plot".

"After disrupting the Lok Sabha for several days, today they are participating in the discussion on supplementary demand for the grants. But in the Rajya Sabha, they are continuing to disrupt the proceedings," the minister said, adding that the party was "totally confused".