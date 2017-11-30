Concerns raised about Chinese intentions after a river in Arunachal Pradesh turns black

A little while ago, after reports of a 1,000-km tunnel to divert waters of Brahmaputra came up, China quickly climbed to reject such claims and said that it has no such plans.

A new development in Arunachal Pradesh has brought the border issue between the two countries to the fore once again. A river running through Arunachal Pradesh has suddenly turned black.

According to reports in The Times of India, the Siang river that runs through northern Arunachal Pradesh has suddenly turned black. The river water is now filled with slag and is not fit for use.

"The water can't be used for any purpose because it contains a cement-like thick material. A lot of fish died one-and-half months ago," East Siang district deputy commissioner Tamyo Tatak was quoted saying in the report.

However, what makes the issue a concern is the alleged Chinese role in the polluting of the river water. Officials point fingers towards construction work by Chinese authorities in Tibet which is behind the deterioration in the water from where the river originates.

“Some major cement work is on in the upper reaches of the river in China ... maybe China is carrying out some deep water boring work. What else could be the reason for such a big river, which becomes the Brahmaputra, remaining black in colour for nearly two months,” Tatak was quoted saying in the report.

Siang, also known as Yarlung Tsangpo is a main constituent river of the Brahmaputra river. The river was recently in the news after a rumour emerged that the Chinese are planning to build world's longest water tunnel to divert the water in the river to its arid Xinjiang province. While the Chinese have denied this, the recent change in the water's condition has raised concerns about Chinese intentions.