App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 30, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Concerns raised about Chinese intentions after a river in Arunachal Pradesh turns black

The river was recently in the news after a rumour emerged that the Chinese are planning to build the world's longest water tunnel to divert the water in the river to its arid Xinjiang province

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A little while ago, after reports of a 1,000-km tunnel to divert waters of Brahmaputra came up, China quickly climbed to reject such claims and said that it has no such plans.

A new development in Arunachal Pradesh has brought the border issue between the two countries to the fore once again. A river running through Arunachal Pradesh has suddenly turned black.

According to reports in The Times of India, the Siang river that runs through northern Arunachal Pradesh has suddenly turned black.  The river water is now filled with slag and is not fit for use.

"The water can't be used for any purpose because it contains a cement-like thick material. A lot of fish died one-and-half months ago," East Siang district deputy commissioner Tamyo Tatak was quoted saying in the report.

related news

Also Read: China for more dams on Tibetan rivers instead of Brahmaputra: Report

However, what makes the issue a concern is the alleged Chinese role in the polluting of the river water. Officials point fingers towards construction work by Chinese authorities in Tibet which is behind the deterioration in the water from where the river originates.

“Some major cement work is on in the upper reaches of the river in China ... maybe China is carrying out some deep water boring work. What else could be the reason for such a big river, which becomes the Brahmaputra, remaining black in colour for nearly two months,” Tatak was quoted saying in the report.

Siang, also known as Yarlung Tsangpo is a main constituent river of the Brahmaputra river. The river was recently in the news after a rumour emerged that the Chinese are planning to build world's longest water tunnel to divert the water in the river to its arid Xinjiang province. While the Chinese have denied this, the recent change in the water's condition has raised concerns about Chinese intentions.

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Brahmaputra #China #India #Siang #Tibet

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.