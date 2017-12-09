App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 09, 2017 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Complete Kaleshwaram project on fast track, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to complete all works on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on fast-track.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to complete all works on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on fast-track.

"All works on Kaleshwaram project should be completed on fast-track since the required permissions, funds, land acquisition and other related issues are cleared and as such there are no obstacles," an official release quoted Rao.

He said that the environmental clearance for the Kaleshwaram final stage will come soon plans for designs and other construction works should be kept ready.

The CM said inter-state agreements on the Kaleshwaram project are over and the Central Water Commission (CWC) has given its nod to it.

"Forest clearances are also given and the environment clearances are about to be given. In addition to the provision of Rs 25,000 Crore in the Budget another Rs 20,000 Crore is mobilised through banks and other financial institutions," Rao said.

The CM held a review meeting on the Kaleshwaram project works here at Pragati Bhavan.

Since drinking water scheme ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ is dependent on water from the Kaleshwaram, those works are to be speeded up, he said.

"Mission Bhagiratha works are going on well. In the next 45 days 98 per cent villages will get water," Rao added.

The foundation stone for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, was laid on May 2, 2016, by Rao.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.