Complete Kaleshwaram project on fast track, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to complete all works on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on fast-track.

"All works on Kaleshwaram project should be completed on fast-track since the required permissions, funds, land acquisition and other related issues are cleared and as such there are no obstacles," an official release quoted Rao.

He said that the environmental clearance for the Kaleshwaram final stage will come soon plans for designs and other construction works should be kept ready.

The CM said inter-state agreements on the Kaleshwaram project are over and the Central Water Commission (CWC) has given its nod to it.

"Forest clearances are also given and the environment clearances are about to be given. In addition to the provision of Rs 25,000 Crore in the Budget another Rs 20,000 Crore is mobilised through banks and other financial institutions," Rao said.

The CM held a review meeting on the Kaleshwaram project works here at Pragati Bhavan.

Since drinking water scheme ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ is dependent on water from the Kaleshwaram, those works are to be speeded up, he said.

"Mission Bhagiratha works are going on well. In the next 45 days 98 per cent villages will get water," Rao added.

The foundation stone for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, was laid on May 2, 2016, by Rao.