Compensation to kin of families not killed in cyclone hiked : Tamil Nadu Govt

The Tamil Nadu government today increased compensation to families of persons not belonging to fishermen community, killed in cyclone Ockhi in that district.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the sum was being revised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh after pleas to him at a review meeting during his visit to Kanyakumari yesterday, seeking an increase in the amount.

The sum will be given from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, he added. Yesterday, the Chief Minister announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of fishermen who died in the cyclone that devastated the coastal areas of the state recently. The government had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh for them.