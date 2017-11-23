TVS to launch Apache's 310 cc version, price expected to be around Rs 2 lakh

It has been over a year since motorcycle manufacturer TVS had showcased a motorbike, a concept model, called the Akula at the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida. Now details have emerged that the bike will be launched on 6th December as TVS Apache RR 310.

Based on the BMW G 310 R, with which it shares features such as engine and frame, the new motorbike comes with a 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine identical to those seen on G 310 R and the G 310 GS. The engine, which as per a report in OverDrive will be both smooth and swift will also generate 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is placed backwards in the frame will be connected to a six-speed transmission.

The new RR 310 has a special place in the history of TVS. Besides being the most powerful bike produced by the company for the general market, the bike will also be the first product that comes as a result of the company’s tie-up with BMW and will be produced at the same Hosur plant where BMW is manufacturing its two models i.e. G 310 R and G 310 GS that are expected to be launched in 2018.

While the sales and other service operations for the bike or any of its future variants will be done by the TVS company, the fact that the model will have the same production quality standard like any BMW model around the globe is sure to entice enthusiasts. The bike is expected to compete with models such as the KTM RC 390, Benelli 302R, Bajaj Dominar and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and is expected to be priced around Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh.