India seeks investment from Aramco, Abu Dhabi co in refinery, petchem projects 

Moneycontrol News

India is talking to Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to invest here in refinery and petrochemical projects, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

"We are talking to Aramco for a mega refinery project," Pradhan said when asked what kind of projects the global oil and gas majors were interested in. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of Network18's Global Natural Resources Conclave.

India plans to set up a 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) coastal refinery in Maharashtra. Pradhan had last year said the government was keen to have foreign investment in the project.

He also said the government would soon start the second round of auction of discovered small fields.

The government has so far awarded 31 'contract areas' under its 2016 auction of discovered small and marginal oil and gas fields that were surrendered by Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India.