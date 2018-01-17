App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Companies to hire 25% more people in 2018, social media will be used to hire: Mettl survey

The report comprises a detailed explanation and analysis of feedback received from around 1,860 business heads and HR leaders across five major industries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RCRA is a fully sponsored initiative which will up-skill deserving youth in order to make them ready for front facing jobs and increase their income potential. X, as part of the initiative, will engage directly with each individual to make an impact and through the same bring about a larger social change, one individual at a time. Identify the brand which is sponsoring this social initiative?
RCRA is a fully sponsored initiative which will up-skill deserving youth in order to make them ready for front facing jobs and increase their income potential. X, as part of the initiative, will engage directly with each individual to make an impact and through the same bring about a larger social change, one individual at a time. Identify the brand which is sponsoring this social initiative?


Companies are looking to increase the number of people they hire by 25 percent in 2018, according to a study by assessment company Mettl.


The report based on the study also said that companies will use social media the most (36.17 percent) for recruiting candidates this year, followed by other channels such as external recruiting/job fairs, campus recruitments (23.84 percent) and talent sourcing firms (18.64 percent).


The report comprises a detailed explanation and analysis of feedback received from around 1,860 business heads and HR leaders across five major industries.


The study revealed that 85.7 percent of senior business leaders from the top five sectors -- pharma, IT, banking, manufacturing and retail -- feel that talent acquisition will remain a pertinent challenge for them in 2018.


Further, 76.3 percent of organisations expect to have an increased recruitment volume this year compared to only 64.5 percent last year. In terms of costs, the survey revealed that around 87.6 percent organisations will have an increased hiring budget this year, up from only 67.8 percent last year.


Among sectors, banking (100 percent) and IT (87 percent) sectors feel the need for a highly skilled and stable talent pool, and aptly-skilled workforce, and thus, are moving away from meeting basic needs to addressing different priorities.


Ketan Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Mettl said, “Organizations, today, are moving away from the basic requirement of hiring people to focusing on different needs and priorities”.


Apart from the key findings shared above, the survey also indicates a sharp increase in budgetary allotments by companies towards hiring the right candidates.

In addition to this, the survey underscored how candidates will be looking for organisations that offer flexible working arrangements and congenial work cultures.

tags #Business #hiring #HR #jobs

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.