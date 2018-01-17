Companies to hire 25% more people in 2018, social media will be used to hire: Mettl survey

The report comprises a detailed explanation and analysis of feedback received from around 1,860 business heads and HR leaders across five major industries.

Companies are looking to increase the number of people they hire by 25 percent in 2018, according to a study by assessment company Mettl.

The report based on the study also said that companies will use social media the most (36.17 percent) for recruiting candidates this year, followed by other channels such as external recruiting/job fairs, campus recruitments (23.84 percent) and talent sourcing firms (18.64 percent).

The study revealed that 85.7 percent of senior business leaders from the top five sectors -- pharma, IT, banking, manufacturing and retail -- feel that talent acquisition will remain a pertinent challenge for them in 2018.

Further, 76.3 percent of organisations expect to have an increased recruitment volume this year compared to only 64.5 percent last year. In terms of costs, the survey revealed that around 87.6 percent organisations will have an increased hiring budget this year, up from only 67.8 percent last year.

Among sectors, banking (100 percent) and IT (87 percent) sectors feel the need for a highly skilled and stable talent pool, and aptly-skilled workforce, and thus, are moving away from meeting basic needs to addressing different priorities.

Ketan Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Mettl said, “Organizations, today, are moving away from the basic requirement of hiring people to focusing on different needs and priorities”.

Apart from the key findings shared above, the survey also indicates a sharp increase in budgetary allotments by companies towards hiring the right candidates.

In addition to this, the survey underscored how candidates will be looking for organisations that offer flexible working arrangements and congenial work cultures.