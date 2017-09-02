App
India
Sep 02, 2017 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Committed to support India's fight against black money: Switzerland President

The Swiss president during her four day India visit held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of issues, including combating black money and cooperation in several sectors

Committed to support India's fight against black money: Switzerland President

Switzerland is committed to supporting India's fight against black money through exchange of related information, its President Doris Leuthard said tonight.

She said this during a ceremony at the Swiss Embassy here to launch celebrations commemorating the 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"India is a good friend. In these seven decades, we have listened to each other, given advice, and learned from each other. This is the foundation on which a relationship stands today," Leuthard said.

"And, Switzerland is committed to supporting India's fight against black money through exchange of related information and this year we await the approval in our Parliament," she said.

The Swiss president during her four day India visit held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of issues, including combating black money and cooperation in several sectors.

The 70th year celebrations will be held till 2018. As part of the inaugural event, Leuthard, on the last leg of her trip, felicitated several "Friendship Ambassador" from both the countries, including noted economist M S Swaminathan, during the function at the Embassy.

She also emphasised on the business ties of the two countries, saying over 250 Swiss companies are operating in India, while 140 Indian firms have presence in Switzerland.

"Our trade volume is growing and various sectors on which we can collaborate more and work together are railways, design, film and tourism," she said.

"I thank you (India) for your friendship," the Swiss president said.

Two short films on opportunities in Switzerland and its culture and 70 years of journey of the two nations were also screened on the occasion.

Ambassadors from several countries, representatives from the business, art and other sectors were also among those who attended the event hosted at the sprawling garden of the Embassy.

tags #Economy #India #Switzerland President

