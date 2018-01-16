App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Ministry to seek views on draft agriculture export policy

It would focus on identifying markets, products and involve states to boost agriculture exports from the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce ministry would soon float a draft agriculture export policy to seek stakeholders' views with an aim to boost outward shipments by identifying new markets and products, a senior official today said.

Joint Secretary in the department of commerce Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the commerce ministry is working on the policy.

It would focus on identifying markets, products and involve states to boost agriculture exports from the country, he said here at the event of Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).

The country’s agriculture exports grew by 18 percent to about USD 21 billion during April-October this fiscal.

Department of Commerce in association with TPCI is organising 'Indus Food' –- a Mega international food and beverage trade show.

The two-day show will be organised at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 18.

Over 400 exhibitors including representations from over 12 states are expected to participate in the show.

The event is expected to provide a good platform to Indian exporters to access global market without having the trouble of going to overseas trade fairs, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said here.

India's food market stood at USD 193 billion in 2016, which is estimated to grow to USD 540 billion by 2020, he said adding this is also likely to see doubling of Indian food exports in next five years from USD 31billion in 2015.

#agriculture #Commerce Ministry #India #trends

