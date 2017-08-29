App
Aug 28, 2017 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coimbatore Smart City CEO Sukanya resigns

In her letter, Sukanya, who assumed office on August 11, said she was well qualified to be appointed as CEO, but was resigning her post "due to continued criticism from various quarters".

Coimbatore Smart City CEO Sukanya resigns

R Sukanya, CEO of Coimbatore Smart City, whose recent appointment had drawn flak from various political parties, today resigned her post.

Her resignation was accepted by Coimbatore Smart City Ltd Managing Director Vijayakarthikeyan.

Vijayakarthikeyan, who is also the City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, will be the acting CEO till a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

Her appointment had drawn flak from various political parties as she reportedly did not have any experience in an administrative capacity.

There were also allegations that she was appointed to the post as she is the daughter of former AIADMK MLA, K P Raju.

