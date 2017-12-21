App
Dec 21, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cockroach found in meal served at Air India’s Delhi airport lounge, airline apologises

Cockroaches maybe part of Thai and Chinese cuisine but on Indian plates they are frowned upon, Air India learnt it the hard way


A journalist using Air India’s Delhi airport lounge for business and first-class passengers alleged that a live cockroach was found on a food plate.

Harinder Baweja posted the picture of a live cockroach roaming on the food plate on Twitter. The incident happened at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

She wrote: Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for biz and first class passengers. Disgusting.

Air India in reply said that they were sorry to hear the complaint and had shared the feedback with the airport team.

An hour later, the national carrier said that they had alerted the agency managing the lounge on Terminal 3. “Ma'am we have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3. Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident,” the airline said.

An airline source said to News18 that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.

This is not the first time that a cockroach has been found in food served by the government-owned carrier. Last month, a passenger flying to Chicago tweeted a photo of a dead cockroach and claimed was found in a meal served onboard.

