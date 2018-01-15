App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coalscam: Supply docs to Jindal and others, court directs CBI

Besides Naveen Jindal, the other accused in the case include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court today directed the CBI to hand over some documents filed along with the charge sheet to industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case against them.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar passed the direction after the accused informed the court that they had not received certain papers which the agency had filed with its final report.

The court, which was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh where the offences of "cheating" and "criminal conspiracy" were "prima facie" made out against the accused, posted the matter for further hearing on March 12.

Besides Jindal, the other accused in the case include Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral.

Jindal is named as accused, along with former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, in another case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

According to the CBI charge sheet in this case, the accused had misrepresented facts in its January 2007 application before the Screening Committee, responsible for recommending coal block allocation, for obtaining the Madhya Pradesh coal block and hence cheated the Coal Ministry to get wrongful gains.

The ministry had issued the allocation letter to the firm in October 2009.

The probe agency has named 64 persons as prosecution witnesses to prove its case besides annexing 60 documents in its charge sheet.

The charge sheet has said that in the feedback form, the firm misrepresented or made false claims on two counts -- that it had already acquired 964 acres of land for its Jharkhand- based Patratu project and that it had placed orders for equipment for its Orissa-based Angul project for Rs 4,340 crore.

tags #Coalscam #India

