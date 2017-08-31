Climate Change: India working up blueprint to implement NDCs

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India is developing a blueprint for implementing its Nationally Determined Contributions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are working on developing a roadmap for implementation of our NDCs(Nationally Determined Contributions) and have constituted an implementation committee and six thematic sub-committees involving key ministries and departments," the minister said.

He was speaking at Business and Climate Summit organised by Ficci here.

He said one of the key features of Paris Agreement is Nationally Determined Contributions, and India submitted its NDCs in 2015.

"It (NDCs) include eight goals, three of which are quantitative, including reducing the emissions intensity of our GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level," he said.

The other two quantitative goals are achieving about 40 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030 and creating an additional carbon sink of 2 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

Rest five goals pertain to healthy and sustainable lifestyle, climate friendly and clean path to economic development, building capacities on climate technology and mobilise domestic and new additional funds, he added.

Private sector, which is an integral part of India's action on climate change, has also embarked on a number of voluntary actions.

The Indian industry has participated in voluntary carbon disclosure programme whereby they report their carbon management strategy and green house gas emissions, he said.

"Going forward, as political leaders and representative of people we have major role and responsibilities towards the citizens of our country and the world and a duty to think long-term".

We should listen to the voice of science and act accordingly to safeguard our people against the risks posed by climate change," the minister said.