Cleanliness, drinking water top priorities for Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

To maintain cleanliness and ensure that citizens get pure drinking water, all water tanks would be cleaned twice a year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Launching the drinking water reservoirs cleaning campaign from Sanjauli water reservoir here, he said the government was committed to total cleanliness and making 'Swachh Bharat' mission a success.

The chief minister said it was necessary to undertake cleanliness drives to keep drinking water safe as most water borne diseases occur because of lacklustre approach as reservoirs or tanks once constructed remained unattended.

He directed the irrigation and public health department to undertake regular drives for cleaning of water tanks besides preserving the traditional water resources.

He said that most of the villages have been provided drinking water and assured that every kitchen and bathroom would have a tap.

Thakur announced that the fare for HRTC taxis run within Shimla town, to IGMC would be reduced.

He said sincere efforts would be made to include the over bridge project at Sanjauli under AMRUT mission to avoid inconvenience to people from heavy traffic.

Thakur said that every department would give a presentation on their projects at every cabinet meeting.

Replying to a question regarding bureaucratic reshuffle, he said that it was a normal process after a change in the government.