you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 16, 2017 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLAT 2017: Answer key released; See how to download from clat.ac.in

The online exam held on May 14 offered admission to programmes in 18 participating National Law Universities (NLUs). Results of the exams will be declared on May 29.

CLAT 2017: Answer key released; See how to download from clat.ac.in

Moneycontrol News

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 released the answer keys of the entrance examination for admission to under-graduate (UG) or post-graduate (PG) programmes on Tuesday.

Candidates can view the answer key on the official webiste of CLAT by visiting -- https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1049/51347/login.html.

clatJust enter your registered email id, password and click on login to view the answer sheet.

The online exam held on May 14 offered admission to programmes in 18 participating National Law Universities (NLUs).

The results of the exams will be declared on May 29.

