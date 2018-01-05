Classified documents missing from army brigade stationed in Jalandhar

Certain classified documents pertaining to operational matters of an infantry brigade stationed in Jalandhar Punjab have gone missing. The incident happened around a week ago. The Indian Army has initiated an investigation into the matter.

As per a report in Indian Express, documents went missing from the almirah of a highly ranked officer. Citing sources, it says, it was in custody of the General Staff Officer Grade 1 who is usually an officer of the rank of Lt Colonel.

An investigation, led by the Military Intelligence (MI)—Indian Army’s intelligence wing, is being conducted. The MI has questioned people who have been inside the office in last few days. The civilian workers who were involved in the repairing works of the office complex have also been interviewed by the MI. However, there has been a little headway in the investigation.

The report confirmed from the Army Headquarters that the documents have gone missing. An officer said that though the documents are dated and do not contain any recent information but as they were labelled classified they were supposed to be kept in safe custody. The chain of events leading the documents going missing is not clear yet.

The infantry brigade is part of the 11 Corps of Army’s Western Command and is headquartered in Jalandhar itself. It is responsible for the area in Punjab along the Indo-Pak border and has two divisions under it — Ferozepur-based Golden Arrow Division and Amritsar-based Panther Division.