CJI Dipak Misra likely to meet four dissenting judges today; top things to know

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and four senior judges who publicly questioned certain decisions taken by him is likely to come together on Wednesday.

They will reportedly meet during weekly lunch at Supreme Court and seek to find a solution to restore normalcy in the apex court’s functioning.

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph had addressed a press conference voicing their concerns over the functioning of apex court last week. The Indian judiciary has been thrown into a turmoil never seen in this country before.



The four senior judges went to public on Friday and openly targeted decisions taken by CJI Misra. They underlined the importance of holding the judiciary to the highest standard and said 'democracy would not survive' in the country if steps were not taken.



The judges complained about "selective" case allocation by CJI Misra and passing of certain judicial order. Asked if it is related to Justice Loya case, one of the judges had reportedly said ‘yes’. The Justice Loya case was assigned on Friday to Justice Arun Mishra, a relatively junior SC judge.



Justice Brijgopal Harkishan Loya was hearing a Sohrabuddin case involving Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah when he died in Nagpur in December 2014.



After the death, some media reports claimed the family alleged that he died in a suspicious manner. It was followed by a report saying his sister alleging that the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court had offered him a bribe to deliver a verdict favourable to Shah. It was followed by a demand of probe into his death.



Justice Arun Mishra reportedly broke down at a meeting with other judges on Monday, for being "unfairly" targeted by the four judges by raising questions about his "competence".



Amid all the chaos over the case of Justice Loya’s death, he son intervened. Anuj Loya (21) talked to reporters on Sunday and said he had earlier been suspicious about his father’s sudden death, but now no longer harboured doubts.



In the middle of the tension triggered after the presser, the four judges resumed work on Monday.



A seven-member delegation met Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said The Bar Council of India in a press meeting on Monday. The BCI assured there was "absolutely no crisis now" in the Supreme Court and normalcy will be restored soon in the higher judiciary.



The CJI reached out to the four judges at the apex court lounge on Tuesday and held parleys with them over tea, before starting the day's proceedings in the apex court.



Later, the judges reportedly had a meeting at the residence of one of them. However, there was no report of any truce.

Here's a timeline of the state of the current situation prevailing in the apex court: