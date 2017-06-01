App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 01, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Civil services marks to be disclosed within 15 days: UPSC

The mark sheet of candidates who appeared for the civil services examination will be made public within 15 days, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

Civil services marks to be disclosed within 15 days: UPSC

The mark sheet of candidates who appeared for the civil services examination will be made public within 15 days, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

Nandini K R, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), has topped the civil services examination 2016, the result of which was declared yesterday.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi is the topper among male candidates, securing overall second rank. He is an engineering graduate in Computer Science from BITS, Pilani.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various Central government services.

"The mark sheets will be available on the website (www.upsc.gov.in) within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the Commission has said.

The prestigious civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview --to select candidates for the elite Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near the examination hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examinations or recruitments on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM in person or over telephone. The candidates can call on 011-23385271, 23381125 and 23098543.

tags #Current Affairs #Union Public Service Commission

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.