Civic norm violations: Over 110 units sealed in Delhi, 38 in Hauz Khas market

Nearly 80 units in markets falling in north Delhi, and upper floors and basements of 38 properties in a south Delhi market were today sealed of alleged violation of civic norms, officials said.

The action by the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations were initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

Meanwhile, a group traders under the umbrella of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have called for a bandh tomorrow to lodge their protests against the ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.

"About 80 units were sealed today in different zones of north Delhi, about 58 in Karol Bagh zone, 13 in Keshavpuram, five in Civil Lines," a senior NDMC official said.

The SDMC in a statement said, in Hauz Khas Market, the sealed properties included "basements of three PSU banks -- the SBI, UCO Bank and Bank of Baroda".

"We sealed upper floors and basements of 38 units in Hauz Khas Market," a senior SDMC official said.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation today called a special meeting of its House to discuss the sealing issue.

"I have asked the commissioner to look into the case and suggest from a legal stand point, how much relief we can give to traders. I have also asked him to see if the penalty and the interest on due conversion charges can be waived off," North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal said.

It is a 'trade bandh' and so shutters of the shops will remain closed in all markets and no commercial activity will take place, the CAIT said.

On January 15, the three-day session of the Delhi Assembly had begun on a stormy note, with the AAP legislators raising the issue of the sealing drive against properties which are allegedly in violation of municipal norms.