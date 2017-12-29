App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 29, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

City blaze: Industry body for better infra, fire safety steps

"The Mumbai fire incident reiterates the need for improving infrastructure conditions, in particular fire safety," National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) president Rahul Singh said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters)
A fire fighter rests amidst debris at a restaurant destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Following the devastating fire that burned out 14 lives in earlier in the day, hotels and restaurants associations today admitted that there a need for better infrastructure, particularly for fire safety.

"The Mumbai fire incident reiterates the need for improving infrastructure conditions, in particular fire safety," National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) president Rahul Singh said in a statement.

The association will continue to engage with the states on how best to improve the fire safety measures so as to prevent such type of recurrences in future, he added.

"As an immediate step, we are convening a meeting to explore possible avenues for improving and strengthening fire safety measures in our sector," Singh said.

related news

On a long-term basis, the association will be exploring the possibility of launching a programme to address occupational safety and health conditions, including adequate fire safety and training mechanisms, he said.

"We also hope to learn from the conclusions reached by the different government committees instituted to investigate this particular fire incident," he added.

Echoing a similar view, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India president Dilip Datwani told PTI that the association will issue an immediate advisory for all its members and other stakeholders to do self-audits and take precautionary measures, including checking electrical equipments, to avoid such tragedy in future.

He also said it is always not fair to blame the civic authority BMC, as many establishments indulge in many additions after getting the no objection certificate.

"We are very strict and before adding any new members we ensure they have all licences are in place. Our committee members also conduct inspection of the outlets," he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.