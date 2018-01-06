App
Jan 06, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

CISF takes over security of ISRO's remote sensing centre in Dehradun

An armed squad of over 60 CISF personnel has taken over security duty at the sensitive Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun, to protect it against any possible terror strike or threat.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The centre functions under the command of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is the premier training and educational facility for developing trained professionals in the field of remote sensing, geo-informatics and GPS technology for natural resources, environmental and disaster management.

The centre functions under the command of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is the premier training and educational facility for developing trained professionals in the field of remote sensing, geo-informatics and GPS technology for natural resources, environmental and disaster management.

"A contingent of 63 CISF personnel has been sanctioned to be deployed at the facility by the government. The squad took charge of the task yesterday," Central Industrial Security Force CISF) spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said.

The paramilitary force will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility and special vehicle-borne quick-reaction teams of commandos will be stationed at vantage points in case of an attack or sabotage-like activity at the facility.

The campus also houses the headquarters of the Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia and the Pacific and is affiliated to the United Nations (UN).

The headquarter of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing (ISRS), the largest non-governmental scientific society in the country, is also located in this campus.

"In light of increased threat perception to Department of Space (DoS) installations situated across the country, IIRS is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and may be a potential target," the spokesperson said.

With this induction, the CISF now has a total of 340 units, both in government and non-government domain, under its security cover across the country.

