CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2017 Arts, Commerce may be announced today on chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) is expected to declare Higher Secondary Certificate Exam Results for Plus Two (Class 12) for Arts and Commerce streams today on official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, exam tracking website Jagran Josh says the results could be out as soon as 11 am today.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in > Click on the results tab pertaining to Annual Plus Two Examination Result Tab for Arts and Commerce respectively> The link will redirect you to another page.> On the new page enter the Roll number and Registration number- Click Submit.

- View and download the results.

Do not forget to take a printout for all future references.

According to Jagran Josh, 2,43,518 students appeared for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts this year, whereas 28,516 students appeared for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce. The exams were successfully conducted in the month of March.

Earlier this month, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha declared the Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2017 on May 12.