CHSE Odisha Board Result 2017 12th Class (Arts, Commerce) declared on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) board has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2017 for Arts and Commerce on its official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The results are also available on private education websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check your results:

> Log on to the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in > Click on the ‘check results’ tab.> Click on the Odisha 12th Result 2017.> Enter the required details like roll number.

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Remember to take a printout of the result for future use.

Other than this, the students can also check their results using the SMS service.

SMS ‘RESULTOR12ROLLNO’ to 56263.

A total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2017 in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational. Of this, around 2,43,000 were for arts and around 28,000 for commerce exam.

CHSE had announced the Odisha Class 12 Science results 2017 on May 12. Girls outshone boys in the examination as 82.36 per cent of girls passed the exam while 80.29 percent of boys cleared it. About 3,98,843 students appeared for the examination in 2016. and overall pass percentage was 92.63.