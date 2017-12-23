App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Christmas celebrations in Rajasthan disrupted allegedly by right wing groups

The police, however, have claimed that the event was conducted without taking any permission from the authorities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, (REUTERS)
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India, (REUTERS)

Allegations have emerged that members of various Hindu groups disrupted a Christmas celebration that was being held in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Tuesday in Pratapgarh district after a section of people accused the organisers of carrying out religious conversions.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the event was organised by the ‘Masih Shakti Samiti’. According to the organisers, two of its members were taken to the police station by policemen but were later let off after allegations of conversion turned out to be false. The organisers allege that they were earlier given permission by authorities to conduct the event, even though the local police authorities are denying this.

As per the organisers, trouble started after a group of people, alleged to be members of various right-wing outfits barged into the venue and disrupted the event alleging religious conversion.

“Around 300 people had come to take part in the celebrations from villages around Pratapgarh. The Hindu outfit members shoved me over a stack of Bibles and beat me,” Ramesh Meena, an organiser was quoted saying in the report. The organisers have also stated that police officers asked one of its members why he came for the program even though he was a Hindu.

related news

The police, on the other hand, has stated that the event was conducted without taking any permission from the authorities. “The programme was organised without permission, and the police had got information that religious conversions were being conducted. A team of officials went there and found the conversion allegations were false,” SP Shivraj Meena said. No Hindu outfit has come out openly to claim responsibility for the attack.

tags #India #Rajasthan

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.