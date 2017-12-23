Christmas celebrations in Rajasthan disrupted allegedly by right wing groups

Allegations have emerged that members of various Hindu groups disrupted a Christmas celebration that was being held in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Tuesday in Pratapgarh district after a section of people accused the organisers of carrying out religious conversions.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the event was organised by the ‘Masih Shakti Samiti’. According to the organisers, two of its members were taken to the police station by policemen but were later let off after allegations of conversion turned out to be false. The organisers allege that they were earlier given permission by authorities to conduct the event, even though the local police authorities are denying this.

As per the organisers, trouble started after a group of people, alleged to be members of various right-wing outfits barged into the venue and disrupted the event alleging religious conversion.

“Around 300 people had come to take part in the celebrations from villages around Pratapgarh. The Hindu outfit members shoved me over a stack of Bibles and beat me,” Ramesh Meena, an organiser was quoted saying in the report. The organisers have also stated that police officers asked one of its members why he came for the program even though he was a Hindu.

The police, on the other hand, has stated that the event was conducted without taking any permission from the authorities. “The programme was organised without permission, and the police had got information that religious conversions were being conducted. A team of officials went there and found the conversion allegations were false,” SP Shivraj Meena said. No Hindu outfit has come out openly to claim responsibility for the attack.