Chinese state-run media say Indian road project threatens border stability

The Chinese media on Wednesday said that the Indian road project along the border could lead to a military standoff between the two countries.

Citing experts, state-run newspaper Global Times said an Indian road construction project connecting all border posts along the China-India frontier will surely enhance Indian border force manoeuvrability, but also increase the possibility of confrontations between the patrols of the two countries as the border issues remain unsettled in many of these areas.

The newspaper quoting another expert said that the road project reveals “double-faced nature of the Modi administration”.

“It also shows the double-faced nature of the Modi administration as it promised to safeguard the stability of the border area but has instead continued to prepare for military operations against China,” the newspaper said. It warned that such a mentality would make it more difficult to improve Sino-Indian ties.

The state mouthpiece also objected to home minister Rajnath Singh’s promise of special lightweight winter clothing, snow scooters, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and mountaineering equipment to security forces deployed on the border.

“India is clearly preparing for war, and it is drawing much experience from the defeat it swallowed in 1962 when it lacked such an infrastructure” the newspaper quoted Wang Dehua, head of the Institute for South and Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Municipal Center for International Studies.

Singh was on a visit to Indo-Tibetan Border Police posts in Uttarkashi on the occasion of New Year.

On Thursday, Indian troops stopped the construction of roads by Chinese workers and troops in Arunachal Pradesh and captured their equipment. Chinese troops intruded into the Indian territory in for about 200 meters close to a village in upper Siang district.

China replied that it had "never acknowledged" the existence of Arunachal Pradesh. "First of all on the border issue, our position is clear and consistent. We never acknowledged the existence of so-called Arunachal Pradesh," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.