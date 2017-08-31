Chinese media hails Hinduism, credits it for the absence of radical Islam in India

Moneycontrol News

Chinese media has appreciated Hinduism, crediting it with being the reason behind the absence of radical Islam in the country.

The article ‘Hinduism tied to India’s geopolitical standing’ by Ding Gang was published in The Global Times. It was the same newspaper that had spearheaded the anti-India rhetoric during the recently concluded Doklam standoff.

The article which starts with a description of the movie ‘Bombay’ credits Hinduism for the prevention of the rise of Islamic radicalism in India. Noting the surprising absence of any significant radical Islamic organisations in the country, the article credits it to the nature of the relationship between Hinduism and Islam within India.

The article also claimed that Hinduism has surpassed the limitations of religion and has over the years evolved into a way of life, and it is playing a key role in maintaining India’s unity.

“In the long history of India, Hinduism has gone far beyond a religion to become a lifestyle and social institution. Both its extreme and tolerant sides have constituted the foundation for its relationship with Muslims and this dual character is going to exist for a long time”, it said.

Noting the existence of Islamic extremism in the entire region that it calls the Asian ‘Arc’ i.e. Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Southern Thailand, Southern Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Central Asian countries, the article noted that India is standing alone as a barrier to this.

Saying that this lack of extremism has been crucial in determining India’s role in Asia and its relations with the US, Russia, Japan and European nations. The article concludes by advising China to never ignore the significance of this factor.

The article coming just days ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the BRICS summit could be an attempt by the Asian giant to improve the bilateral relations with India in the wake of the Doklam crisis.