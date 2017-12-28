China's state-run paper admits Doklam crisis brought India-China to the very brink of a war

The Doklam crisis earlier in the year brought India and China to the brink of a war, says a report in the Chinese media outlet having close ties with the state. The report also stated that several factors are hampering the improvement of ties between the two powers.

The revelation was made in an opinion piece that was published in The Global Times. The article titled “Where are China-India ties headed in 2018?” by Long Xingchun said that the standoff that lasted for over two months put the Indo-China relations to the very brink by becoming the biggest crisis between the countries in the past 55 years. It also stated that amidst the presence of several other conflicting issues, control and management is the only way out.

The article pointed out that three major factors i.e. the border dispute, the Tibet issue, and China-Pakistan relationship hampers the bilateral relations. “Bilateral ties have been blighted by three major strategic contradictions: the border dispute, the Tibet issue, and India's reckoning that China-Pakistan friendship poses a threat. However, it is unlikely that the three interwoven conundrums will be solved in the near future; control and management are the only way out.”

The article further stated that newer problems too seem to be developing between the two powers. This includes, as per the article, the blocking of India’s bid for membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group by China, China’s move that blocked attempts to impose sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. However, the article suggests the countries to remain patient and exchange their views instead of any other means to exert pressure.

The article goes on to state that India’s attitude towards various Chinese economic initiatives including the Belt and Road initiative and other projects in Sri Lanka, Indochina etc along with the Indian support to Dalai Lama has been a big roadblock in improving the relations.

The article asserted that while 2017 was one of the worst ever period in India-China relations, it has also led to several positive developments too. The recent tensions, according to the article, has prompted ‘the two countries to deepen strategic communication and control disputes.’ The new outlook can, as per the report, make 2018 the best year for India-China relations.