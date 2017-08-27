App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 23, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

China skirts questions about Modi's BRICS Summit participation

"All the preparatory work for the Summit is advancing in an orderly way. We are almost ready," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media here when asked if Modi has confirmed his participation in the Summit amid concerns over the standoff between the armies of the two countries in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

China skirts questions about Modi's BRICS Summit participation

China said today that preparations were in full swing for next month's BRICS Summit but skirted questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the meet amid the ongoing Doklam standoff.

"All the preparatory work for the Summit is advancing in an orderly way. We are almost ready," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media here when asked if Modi has confirmed his participation in the Summit amid concerns over the standoff between the armies of the two countries in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

Last week, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, during a briefing in New Delhi, also did not confirm whether Modi will travel to China next month to attend the Summit, saying he does not have any information about it.

The Summit of the five emerging countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) -- will be held in the coastal city of Xiamen from September 3 to September 5.

"We believe with the concerted efforts of various parties, the Summit will achieve success, scaling up the cooperation to new heights for the BRICS countries," Hua said.

Without making any direct reference to Modi's participation, Hua reiterated China's stand that the Indian border troops should be unconditionally withdrawn from Doklam which is a prerequisite for the settlement of the issue.

tags #BRICS Summit #China #Current Affairs #Doklam #India #Narendra Modi

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.