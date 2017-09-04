Child deaths continue: Uttar Pradesh is not alone in failing its young ones

Uttar Pradesh’s public health system continues to be under scrutiny, with as many as 49 children dying over the course of a month at a state-run hospital in Farrukhabad.

The state came under the radar after around 70 children died in August in BRD hospital in Gorakhpur allegedly because of disruption in oxygen supply owing to unpaid bills to the vendor.

The recent incidents are just some of the many child death tragedies that have taken place in big Indian states in recent months.

Uttar Pradesh

The 49 deaths, reported between July 20 and August 21, were allegedly due to lack of medicines and shortage in oxygen supply in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad, CNN-News 18 reported.

The reasons cited are similar to the recent infant deaths at Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) hospital in Gorakhpur.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital while the District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A total of 290 children died at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur in August. Among these children, 213 were in the neonatal ICU and 77 in the encephalitis ward.

This happened despite the state government allocating Rs 4,479.5 crore in 2016-17 under the National Health Mission.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that India did not have a shortage of funds for healthcare, but the funds were not allocated wisely, the Mint reported.

Besides, UP has the highest Mortality Rate for children. As many as 64 infants (under one year) and 78 children under five years die annually out of 1000 babies born alive, as per NFHS report of 2015-16

The infant mortality rate (IMR) of UP, India’s most populous state, is now worse than 2013 when it was 50 per 1000 live births.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, 52 infants died at Jamshedpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial medical College hospital in a month, ANI reported on August 27. The same hospital saw a total of 164 children dying within three months earlier. The hospital also treats children from neighbouring West Bengal and Odisha.

Hospital Superintendent Bhartendu Bhushan told CNN-News18 that services in the hospital could be better. Meanwhile, the Congress lodged a police complaint against top hospital officials alleging that costly medical equipment remained idle while the children lost their lives.

The government is initiating a probe into the deaths at MGM hospital.

As many as 660 children have died in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences this year, IANS reported.

The medical institute claimed that 51 percent of the children died due to encephalitis followed by 17 percent due to pneumonia, while the rest died because of malaria, birth asphyxia or because they were underweight.

The National Human Rights Commission has notified the state government asking for a report on the matter within six weeks.

Madhya Pradesh

Although no single incident shook Madhya Pradesh, it has fared poorly in terms of child healthcare.

In February this year, a report presented by the government in the assembly showed that Madhya Pradesh has the one of the highest Infant Mortality Rates (IMRs) in the country. According to the 2014 survey, 52 infants die out of every 1,000 live births in a year. The national IMR is 41.

More than 60 children died every day in 2016 in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Archana Chitnis, Minister for Women and Child Development, told Hindustan Times that 25,440 children under six years of age had died due to diseases like diarrhoea and measles last year. The figures are even higher for rural areas, with the IMR being 59.

Experts have repeatedly said that shortage of doctors and lack of proper primary healthcare in rural areas are major reasons behind infant deaths. Repeated cases of medical negligence have also contributed to the death of infants.

Newborn care units to treat sick infants were introduced by the state’s health department in the district hospitals back in 2007. However, they failed to contain the infant mortality threats.

About a year back, the National Rural Health Mission took cognizance of the infant deaths and decided to extend the Child Death Review (CDR) program to all districts in the state. CDR is a process to record and understand the causes of deaths and then take measures to prevent such deaths in future.

Punjab

Punjab, a state with generally low IMR (29) than neighbouring Haryana, has also not been spared from the failure of healthcare system.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, over 163 children (under 5yrs) have died in 10 months (April 1, 2016, to January 31, 2017) in Jalandhar district of Punjab. This is just the figure from health centres ran by the government and reported by the child death review committee (CDRC). Apart from this, 19 infants died in transit while 82 lost their lives in private hospitals over the same period.

The figures reveal that a total of 315 infants died over this period in Jalandhar.

The health department reportedly cited diseases like diarrhea, pneumonia along with premature birth, neonatal infections, and low birth weight as reasons behind the deaths.