Jan 18, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra meets four senior-most Supreme Court judges

The meeting between the CJI and four judges-- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- lasted for around 10-15 minutes before resumption of court proceedings at 10:30 am, court sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Justice Dipak Misra

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today held a meeting with four senior-most Supreme Court judges to resolve issues raised by them during a press conference on January 12.

They said that no other judge was present at the meeting.

Yesterday, the meeting could not take place as Justice Chelameswar was indisposed.

In an unprecedented presser on January 12, the four senior-most judges of the apex court had raised a litany of problems, including assigning of cases in the top court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

