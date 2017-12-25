App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 25, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chicken biryani tops online orders list; dosa, naan follow: Swiggy Survey

Although pizza, a highly sought-after item of the millennials, was the most searched dish on its platform, it did not find a place in the the top five list, according to 'Stateatstics 2017' released by Swiggy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indians have become more open to experimenting with global cuisines but when it comes to ordering online, desi dishes continue to rule the roost, with 'chicken biryani' topping the list, according to a survey.

Masala dosa, butter naan, tandoori roti and paneer butter masala complete the list of the top five most ordered items of 2017, the survey by online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy said.

Although pizza, a highly sought-after item of the millennials, was the most searched dish on its platform, it did not find a place in the the top five list, according to 'Stateatstics 2017' released by Swiggy.

"In fact, Indians have searched for it over 5 lakh times! The other searched items include Burger, Chicken, Cake and Momos," it added.

related news

According to the survey, over the past couple of years, India has witnessed a growing appetite for both Indian and international cuisine.

"In 2017, while Indians showed an interest in exploring and experimenting with their food choices, most stayed indigenous as desi dishes topped the list of most ordered food items online," the survey said.

It further added: "Chicken Biryani continued to rule the palate. Masala Dosa, Butter Naan, Tandoori Roti and Paneer Butter Masala rounded off the top five most ordered items of 2017."

The findings are derived from Swiggy's order analysis for the last 12 months for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

For breakfast, southern dishes masala dosa, idli and vada ruled the menu for most Indians, while for "primary meals like lunch and dinner, most people preferred Biryanis (chicken, mutton and veg) followed by Paneer Butter Masala and Masala Dosa, Dal Makhani and Chicken Fried Rice".

While for snacks, Indians munched the most on pav bhaji, French fries, samosas, chicken roll, chicken burger and bhel puri.

In Mumbai, pav bhaji remained on the top, while most cities had chicken biryani as their most ordered food item.

"Delhi and Gurgaon chose to order more of Dal Makhani and Naan, suggesting that local cuisines in each of these regions take precedence," it said, adding "On the other hand, New Delhi also sees the maximum amount of Pasta being ordered vis-a-vis other cities."

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks, while, in Chennai it was pongal and biryanis.

In Pune, people preferred dal khichdi over biryani for lunch and most Bangaloreans preferred South Indian basics for breakfast and chicken biryani for meals.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.