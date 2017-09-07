App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 07, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Chennai replaces Mumbai as India's accident capital

A total of 7,328 accidents occurred in Chennai resulting in 886 deaths, as per the latest figures released by the Union Road Ministry. With 1,591 road fatalities, Delhi occupied the pole position, while with 1,183 deaths Chennai came second among the million plus cities in the country.

Chennai toppled Mumbai with maximum number of road accidents in the country last year, while Delhi retained its notorious distinction of a teeming metro, whose streets are nothing short of a death trap.

Delhi was followed by Jaipur (890 deaths), Bengaluru (835 deaths) and Kanpur (684 deaths), said the report.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/chennai-replaces-mumbai-as-indias-accident-capital-1511535.html

