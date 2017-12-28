App
Dec 27, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's special representative meets J&K Governor, Chief Minister

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
On the second leg of his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma met Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here and briefed them about his consultations.

Shortly after reaching here from Kashmir where he met various delegations, Sharma called on Chief Minister Mufti, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, Sharma briefed the chief minister about his consultations with a cross section of society during his present stay in the state, he said.

"Met with special representative of the Centre, Dineshwar Sharma, today to discuss his consultations with a cross section of the society in the state. We firmly believe that an inclusive dialogue on J&K is the only way forward," Mufti wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

The spokesman said Sharma also met Governor Vohra at the Raj Bhavan in the evening.

This was their sixth meeting since Sharma's appointment as the Centre's representative on Kashmir.

Sharma informed the governor about his just concluded visit to the Valley and tentative plans regarding future engagements, the spokesman said.

