App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's move to introduce electoral bonds regressive: CPI(M)

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government's move would "shield the donors from the gaze of the electorate, which needs to know if policies are being made precisely because they help some influential donors".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI(M) today said the Centre's move to introduce electoral bonds was "deeply regressive", which would make the donor, donee and the amount -- each of the three vital aspects -- a "State secret".

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government's move would "shield the donors from the gaze of the electorate, which needs to know if policies are being made precisely because they help some influential donors".

"The measures you have introduced recently, I regret to say, have reversed any move towards transparent and clean political funding that may have been possible. Electoral bonds are a deeply regressive move which will make the donor, donee and the amount, each of these three vital aspects, a State secret," he wrote in the letter.

Yechury added that by lifting the maximum limit on companies for political donations, the government had raised the prospect of allowing "shell" companies being set up with black money to fund political parties.

related news

He also warned that such a step was "seriously injurious to the state of our democracy".

The Left leader said since currently there was no limit on amounts spent by the political parties on poll campaigns, while there was a limit on the amount that candidates could spend, the policy of the government made a mockery of the very idea of having a limit on campaign spending.

He urged the government to "bring the expenditures of the political parties within a legal limit, a violation of which would attract stringent punishment".

"I urge the government to take new steps which will make our democracy healthier, more transparent and enable a genuine level-playing field, where a common citizen can find it as easy to contest elections as a moneyed man," the CPI(M) leader wrote in his letter to Jaitley.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.