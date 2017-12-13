App
Dec 13, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

The Centre is also expected to announce a new deadline for the bank account linkage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre Wednesday withdrew the deadline to link Aadhaar number with bank accounts.

The government had earlier made it mandatory for all bank accounts to be linked with Aadhaar.

The Centre is expected to announce a new deadline for the bank account linkage soon.

It must be noted that all other deadlines to link Aadhaar with services remain unchanged.

Other Aadhaar linkage deadlines

The deadline to link the Aadhaar number with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) remains March 31, 2018.

Under the direction from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), all telecom operators need to re-verify the numbers of existing prepaid and post-paid mobile users through the Aadhaar-linked KYC. The deadline remains February 6, 2018.

To avail social security and welfare schemes provided by the government, you need to provide your Aadhaar details to concerned authorities by December 31, 2017.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on December 14, the pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures.

