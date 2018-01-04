App
Jan 04, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre receives report from Maharashtra govt on caste-based violence

The home ministry and the Maharashtra government are in constant touch over the situation in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Home Ministry has received a factual report from the Maharashtra government on the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of caste- based violence there, a ministry spokesperson said today.

The home ministry and the Maharashtra government are in constant touch over the situation in the state.

The ministry has also received a factual report from the state government on the prevailing situation, the spokesperson said.

Another official said the Centre had assured the state government all necessary assistance to deal with the violence and protests and bring back normalcy to the state.

Yesterday, protesters attacked buses, stopped suburban trains and blocked roads at various places in Mumbai as normal life was hit in the city and other parts of Maharashtra during a bandh called by Dalit groups to protest the violence on the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago.

Violence erupted in Pune on January 1 when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the British defeated the Peshwas of Maharashtra.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mahrashtra government #Union Home Ministry

