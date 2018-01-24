App
Days hours minutes
Jan 24, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre plans self-help movement for tribals across India

The Centre is planning to start a self-help movement for nearly five crore tribals across India, who largely depend on minimum support price (MSP) for gathering minor forest produce (MFP) for livelihood.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre plans to start a self-help movement for nearly five crore tribals across India that will involve gathering minor forest produce (MFP) for livelihood, reported Economic Times.

These tribals who largely depend on minimum support price (MSP) had earlier been promised MSP on forest produce by the UPA government. However, the scheme failed to draw any positive response from tribal-dominant areas. The Modi government is now expanding the scheme by opening value addition centres in tribal households.

"The self-help groups will train tribals on how to do simple value addition to get better prices for minor forest produce they gather," Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited's

(TRIFED) Managing Director Pravir Krishna told the paper. TRIFED is the nodal agency for reframing and implementing the scheme

These centres will help in organising tribal people in self-help groups, setting up godowns for storage and initiating massive awareness programmes involving state governments and elected representatives, said the report.

Government officials told the paper the Centre is aiming to reach people who are largely dependent on gathering MSP such as tamarind, sal, harad, shikakai and honey and train them to modify forest goods to make a better living.

"For instance, tamarind in its raw form would hardly get any price for them. But if deseeded and the outside husk removed, it can fetch double the price. These simple value addition centres would be opened in tribal households," Krishna said.

The government has also decided to expand the scheme beyond nine tribal-dominated Schedule V area including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The scheme is now expanded to Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

TRIFED has set a target of opening 15,000 value addition centres in tribal homes, following which they will transport this produce to village haats (markets) bypassing intermediaries who corner all profits.

"We plan to reach 1,800 out of 5,000 village markets this year," Krishna said.

