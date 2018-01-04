App
Jan 03, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre has approved West Bengal logo designed by Mamata Banerjee

The logo highlighting the 'Biswa Bangla' theme with Ashoka Pillars on it was sent to the Centre in May for its approval to allow it as a state symbol.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has approved a logo designed and conceptualised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the state's symbol.

The logo highlighting the "Biswa Bangla" theme with Ashoka Pillars on it was sent to the Centre in May for its approval to allow it as a state symbol.

"We have received the approval letter from the Centre. From now onwards we will be able to use the logo as the state symbol," a state government official said here.

The state government would be making a formal announcement in this connection soon, the official said.

"Many states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have their own logos but we didn't have any. Therefore, we have decided to design our own logo. Our state symbol will have the national emblem, which is missing from the logos of many states," Banerjee had said while unveiling the logo last May.

The design was placed before a committee, headed by eminent artist Jogen Chowdhury, which approved it.

Recently, the Biswa Bangla logo was embroiled into a controversy after former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who has joined BJP, had alleged that the logo was registered in the name of Chief Minister's nephew party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

After Roy's allegation, West Bengal Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya and MSME Secretary Rajiva Sinha had issued statements saying the allegations were "totally false".

